Fife Arms Ops manager joins The Wee Hotel Company 

Krzysztof Dudkowski has been appointed general manager of The Three Chimneys on Skye, part of The Wee Hotel Company.

He joins from the Fife Arms in Braemar, where he has been since April 2019 and spent the last five months as operations manager.

He will now be responsible for managing and overseeing the restaurant with rooms, working alongside head chef Scott Davies.

Story continues below Advertisement

Krzysztof began his journey in hospitality in Edinburgh with IHG followed by Dakota Hotels in Glasgow.

Gordon Campbell Gray, founder of The Wee Hotel Company says: “We’re delighted that Krzysztof and has family have joined us on Skye as we plan for the next chapter in the life of The Three Chimneys.”

The Three Chimneys was acquired by Campbell Gray as part of the new portfolio in April 2019, joining The Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant at Port Appin in Argyll.

It comprises a restaurant and six suites.