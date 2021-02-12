Final day to participate in UKHospitality reopening survey

UKHospitality is asking hospitality operator businesses to complete a survey to help identify exactly what support is needed to ensure venues can reopen quickly and efficiently when restrictions allow.

The deadline for responses is close of play Friday 12 February.

The trade body, in partnership with British Beer & Pub Association and British Institute of Innkeeping, will then collate feedback and opinions on how best to support businesses to reopen in order to advise accordingly.

To participate in the survey, visit here

Earlier this month, BH reported that UKHospitality has been lobbying the government and MPs to include further support for the sector in the upcoming Budget, and was calling for all UK hospitality businesses to write to their local MP to stress the severity of situation.