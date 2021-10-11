Fire causes extensive damage to Kings Hotel and wedding venue in Stokenchurch

A hotel and wedding venue in Stokenchurch has been destroyed after a fire broke out at the 16th century former coaching inn over the weekend.

Firefighters battled through the night on Friday as the blaze ripped through the Kings Hotel, with the cause of the fire so far unknown.

Pictures here show the roof completely destroyed as a result.

Thames Valley Police said everyone in the hotel was accounted for and no one was injured. Surrounding roads were closed as fire crews contained the blaze.

Rob Butler, Aylesbury MP tweeted that it was a ‘very serious fire’ but ‘no casualties reported’, with an investigation into the cause underway.

The family-run Kings Hotel has reportedly only recently undergone a refurbishment.