Fire destroys relaunched restaurant with rooms in Scotland as locals rally round to raise funds

A devastating fire has destroyed the recently-relaunched Taynuilt Inn in Argyll and Bute, causing extensive damage to owners Jordan and Lesley-Anne Foster’s home and business.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning emergency services were called to the property after a large fire broke out with flames seen coming from the roof.

The couple and their dog and all hotel guests were all escorted to safety without injury but the business owners have lost everything within the property that recently reopened following a major refurbishment.

Within hours of the fire, kind-hearted locals set up a GoFundMe page, with a target to reach £2,000 of donations to help the couple get back on their feet.

This target was surpassed in little over an hour and the total amount currently stands at more than £17,000 as donations continue to flood in.

A statement on the GoFundMe page read: “After a fire ravaged Lesley and Jordan’s business and home in the early hours of the 21st of September, they’ve been left with nothing but the clothes on their backs

“They and their team worked tirelessly to reopen the Taynuilt Inn and it’s been fantastic asset and hub of the community

“They’ve left this morning with nothing and if anyone could donate to help them get clothes, food and things for the dog till they get sorted.”

The hotel’s Facebook page says: “If you haven’t heard already, although I’m sure most of you have. A fire broke out in the inn in the early hours of this morning. Thankfully all staff and guests are all safe and well.

Unfortunately the inn itself is not so well and will be closed due to this.

On behalf of Jordan and Lesley, I would like to thank everybody for their support throughout the business and also for the continued support during this devastating time. We are so grateful for all the well wishes and help people are offering. It truly does mean a lot.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time as emergency services remained at the scene throughout the day on Tuesday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.05am on Tuesday, September 21 to reports of a building on fire on the A85 near Taynuilt.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and one height vehicle to the area and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are currently still in attendance.”