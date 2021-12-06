Firmdale Hotels announce new group executive head chef

Firmdale Hotels has appointed a new group executive head chef, Joe Fox.

Fox will be responsible for overseeing the menus and operations across the group’s six London restaurants, as well as the bars across Firmdale Hotels.

He will also oversee in-room dining, private events and pop-up dining experiences including wine dinners and the group’s Guest Chef series.

Fox’s food will be British with a contemporary flair and dishes you can expect to find across his menus include the likes of beef tartare with Berkswell cheese, hazelnuts and winter black truffle or treacle glazed ox cheek with cauliflower, braised shallot and buttered carrots.

Fox commented: “As pioneers of service and design I’ve been a long-time admirer of Firmdale Hotels and am truly thrilled to be joining the team. I am looking forward to creating menus that are led by flavour; combining seasonality with my own version of classic dishes for a memorable dining experience”.

Con Ring, managing director, Firmdale Hotels, added: “We continually look to reinvent the hotel experience and Joe marks a new departure for Firmdale’s restaurants. A great addition to the team, he brings a fresh approach to food, sustainability, seasonality and the dining experience. Known for living and breathing the philosophy of seasonal cooking we look forward to seeing what he brings to the table.”

Prior to joining Firmdale, Fox was head chef at Townsend, the modern British dining room at Whitechapel Gallery.

In his early career, he worked at Launceston Place and HIX Soho. He then moved on to Petersham Nurseries in Richmond, before becoming head chef of the brand’s Covent Garden offshoot.

The six destination restaurants across the Firmdale group include Ham Yard Restaurant at Ham Yard Hotel, Refuel at The Soho Hotel, Oscar at Charlotte Street Hotel, Brasserie Max at Covent Garden Hotel, Brumus at Haymarket Hotel and The Potting Shed at Dorset Square Hotel.