FIRST LOOK: Billesley Manor Hotel’s £5.6m new look takes business to next level

Billesley Manor Hotel & Spa has unveiled the results of its £5.6m refurbishment that has seen its bedrooms, restaurant, spa and events space given a refreshed look.

The project at the 16th century manor house seen the hotel’s reception area, Great Hall, and Stuart Restaurant upgraded, as well as the hotel’s 71 bedrooms.

Details of the project was first announced at the end of 2019.

Story continues below Advertisement

Communal spaces have also been enhanced with a new look, still in keeping with the former 16th century Elizabethan home’s historic charm.

The hotel’s new makeover has kept its floor-to-ceiling oak wood panelling complemented with a new colour palette of blues and golds.

Plush, velvet furniture has been added throughout the property, whilst artwork by Pratiksha Tayal brings a contemporary twist to the traditional paintings that previously adorned the walls.

The Decleor spa has also been given a refurbishment.

In 2017 the hotel was sold by Hotel Collection back to a private investor, to be operated by Bespoke Hotels.