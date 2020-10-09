FIRST LOOK: Bodmin Jail Hotel set to open its doors in February 2021 after £50m project

The Bodmin Jail Hotel is set to open its doors in February 2021 after a 50m transformation project that has seen the historic jail converted into a luxury hotel.

The development has been under construction for the last two years in a project spearheaded by Mallino Developments Limited and once open, the hotel will be managed by Interstate Hotels & Resorts.

The Bodmin Jail Hotel will comprise 70 bedrooms which have been created by combining three cells, a restaurant, bistro, alfresco dining space and a cocktail and gin bar offering over 100 gins from around the world.

There will also be a function space for up to 300 people, making it the biggest wedding, conference and events venue of its kind in Cornwall.

The jail, which dates back to 1774, will retain many of its original features and the hotel will also offer tours of the building for guests who may be interested in its heritage.











The hotel is the first phase in the redevelopment of the site. A spa and glamping facility will open in late 2021, while plans are also in the pipeline for a hospitality academy to support Cornwall’s tourism industry.

Rajesh Joshi, Resort CEO for The Bodmin Jail Hotel, comments: “The opening of The Bodmin Jail Hotel is a proud moment for Cornwall tourism, and is also about celebrating Cornwall’s history. Through painstaking restoration and preservation, we are returning a national heritage asset to its former glory and creating a cultural showpiece that will attract guests from across the world.

“Over 90% of the former jail is now within the hotel and its grounds; this is luxury accommodation in a truly unique venue – there is nowhere else quite like it.”

London-based Twelve Architects & Masterplanners are behind the considered design while C Field Construction, as main contractor, along with engineers from ARUP Group, have turned the design into reality.

As part of a separate £8.5m investment, the world-class Bodmin Jail Attraction – which is located on the same site in the heart of Cornwall, but is operated independently to the hotel – opened in October 2020 featuring a brand-new Dark Walk experience.