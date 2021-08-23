FIRST LOOK: Cambridge’s newest hotel offering hits the right note as business builds after launch

The first Curio Collection hotel to open outside London is proving a hit with travellers just one month after opening.

The Fellows House in Cambridge launched in July and comprises 131-bedrooms and apartments to cater for both short and long-stays, with business at the site picking up pace as national travel to return and consumer confidence grows.

Speaking to Boutique Hotelier, general manager Julian Hudson said bookings were building, especially with families during the summer holidays taking advantage of the hotel’s interconnecting rooms and flexible stay model.

Despite the noticeable absence of foreign travellers, The Fellows House is running at around 50% occupancy during the week and is reaching full capacity at the weekends.

The property oozes a fabulous level of luxury right from the get-go, with a design featuring unique pieces of artwork and sculptures paying homage to local designers in Cambridge.

Rooms are named after people associated with the city and notable Cambridge fellows such as Kipling, Newton, Gormley and Attenborough.

This includes king rooms, studios and one-bedroom apartments, together with Fellows Duplex apartments split across two levels. All studios and apartments have fully equipped kitchens, and a lounge space.

The signature restaurant, The Folio Bar & Kitchen, serves breakfast for guests as well as plant-based dishes and comfort classics from roasted cauliflower steak to beetroot wellington. Walls are adorned with poetry, scientific drawings and famous quotations in a further nod to fellows past and present who have trained in the city.

Sage of Cambridge is situated at the front of the property in a bid to capture footfall from the street and is a deli by day before transforming into a wine bar after 5pm.

The Fellows House also offers multiple electric car charging points, as well as an indoor swimming pool, gym, sauna and steam room, with bicycles for hire.

Steve Cassidy, managing director, UK & Ireland, Hilton said: “We are thrilled to open this unique property in the historic city of Cambridge. It has something for everyone, offering the perfect base to return to after a long day of exploring, working or studying. As we all look forward to travelling again, we’re delighted to be giving guests more choice, with 14 new properties opening across the UK this year, extending our world-renowned hospitality.”

There are currently eight properties in the Curio Collection in the UK, with seven located in London.