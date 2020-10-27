FIRST LOOK: Cameron House enters final stages of restoration as hotel prepares for 2021 reopening

Luxury Scottish five-star resort, Cameron House, has revealed the first glimpse of its fully restored 17th century mansion in a 3D animation as the sensitive restoration project enters its final stages.

Cameron House Hotel will reopen in spring 2021, four years after a devastating fire destroyed the main house, killing two guests and injuring others.

The 3D animation shows the reconstruction of the original, listed building, which is being restored by contractors ISG, architects 3DReid, and closely supported by principal Designer Thomson Gray, Interior Designer Greyline Design, and Hirst Landscape Architects.

Story continues below Advertisement

Once reopen, the hotel will be home to 140 bedrooms, including 24 suites and events spaces and a function room.

The resort’s new extension is also underway and will include a further 68 new bedrooms, the majority featuring large balconies with loch-facing views, bringing the resort’s total offering to 208 bedrooms including 28 suites, and a grand, 7,345 square foot loch-facing ballroom.

Andy Roger, resort director at Cameron House, said: “It’s fantastic to see the restoration come together in a 3D animation. We’re very much looking forward to sharing further progress in the coming months and reopening our doors once again in April next year.

“The team at Cameron House, along with our contractors and designers, have taken a great deal of time and care in ensuring that the new hotel exceeds expectations, restoring it to a one-of-a-kind luxurious experience and providing a haven for our guests to enjoy time and time again.”

Cameron House Hotel has also recruited three positions ahead of reopening. Cerelle Gooding fills the role of director of sales, Tony Cheung joins as director of revenue management from the 496-room Grosvenor House, A JW Marriot Hotel, London and at the helm of culinary operations of Cameron House Resort, chef Zoltan Szabo joins as executive chef.