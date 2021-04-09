FIRST LOOK: Carbis Bay unveils new two-storey wellness facility

Carbis Bay in Cornwall is putting the finishing touches to its new two-storey extension, home to a new gym, treatment rooms and infinity pool, due to open this summer.

The new spa facilities will aim to position Carbis Bay as one of the UK’s ‘leading wellness retreats’ and rounds off a £25m project across the estate that has been ongoing since 2016.

The newly-remodeled and enlarged C Bay Spa will comprise two relaxation rooms, a new gym and fitness studio and new 17-metre heated outdoor swimming pool, plus hydro pool and barrel sauna.

A new orangery has been designed in partnership with David Salisbury, with The Godrevy room enhanced to give uninterrupted views of the bay.

A new Champagne Bar & Restaurant has also been introduced, as well as a new deli café, due to open in spring.

In June, Carbis Bay will host world leaders for the G7 Summit, bringing a huge tourism boost to Cornwall, which Visit Cornwall predicts could be worth £50m.

Carbis Bay has been in the Baker family since 1981 and in 2018, the hotel unveiled its luxury beach lodges after a £15m, decade-long project.