FIRST LOOK: Crerar Hotels reopens Glencoe Inn unveiling refurbishment

Crerar Hotels has reopened the Glencoe Inn following a refurbishment with an investment of more than £500k.

The spend has seen the four-star property’s 15 bedrooms revamped, as well as its F&B offering overhauled.

The outdoor ‘Hidden Garden’ spa offers a thermal experience with hot tub and sauna, while a new deck area will look to maximise the Inn’s views.

The hotel’s bar and grill, The Gathering, has introduced a new steak & lobster menu, while Red Shed Pizzas will much its debut this summer, bringing fresh sourdough pizzas from a new outdoor wood-fired oven to the F&B offering.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels said: “We’re thrilled on two counts – re-opening our doors to welcome guests and showcasing the results of an outstanding refurbishment.

“Despite the challenges of the past year, we have created a home from home experience against the backdrop of one of Scotland’s most famous landscapes – exactly what we were determined to do when the investment was secured.

“We’re already receiving fantastic feedback from guests and expect to have an exceptionally busy summer when staycationers across the UK get a glimpse of what lies in store.”

Crerar Hotels’ investment in The Glencoe Inn comes just months after the group announced a project with over £3m being spent to develop The Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa.

Crerar Hotels, founded by Paddy Crerar comprises seven properties in Scotland, including Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, Thainstone House, Oban Bay Hotel, Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Golf View, The Glencoe Inn, and Deeside Inn.