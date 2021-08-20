FIRST LOOK: Design details and lavish interiors at new Beaverbrook Town House

BH brings you a sneak peek inside the new Beaverbrook Town House, due to open in London this September.

Luxury Surrey hotel Beaverbrook, which pays homage to its former owner MP Lord Beaverbrook, is to launch its debut London outpost this autumn on Sloane Street in Mayfair.

The hotel is being created in partnership with estate owner Cadogan.

Spanning 15,000 sq ft, the new hotel occupies two revamped Georgian townhouses, originally commissioned by Charles Sloane Cadogan.

The new property comprises 14 suites, all named after London theatres, a 60-cover Japanese restaurant and bar, meeting room, private events rooms and a ‘perfumed garden’. Beaverbrook Town House has been designed by advertising mogul and the brand’s creative director Sir Frank Lowe and Nicola Harding, who previously styled The Garden House at Beaverbrook in Surrey.

Drawing upon Lord Beaverbrook’s tastes and predilections, the hotel’s medley of muses includes London’s storied theatres and iconic cultural attractions, Art Deco and Japanese culture.

The hotel recalls Lord Beaverbrook’s colourful life in London and his Fleet Street residence, where he hosted his illustrious friends, including Ian Fleming, Winston Churchill, Rudyard Kipling, Elizabeth Taylor and Laurence Olivier.

Instead of a formal reception area, there’s a snug little library, brimming with London-centric tomes to borrow; instead of formal staff, personal assistants dispense local recommendations.

Upstairs, thoughtful touches abound, including personalised minibars stocked with guests’ preferred treats, help-yourself whisky decanters, tea stations and thoughtful gifts.

Referencing the Art Deco aesthetic of the 1920s and ’30s, sartorial highlights include: an abundance of tiles and tactile textures; a playful blend of the old and new; vibrant colour schemes and statement wallpaper, including bespoke marbled collages and pineapple motifs and a collector’s stash of prints, posters, photographs, art and memorabilia.

Art Deco was influenced by Japonisme, and this translates into cohesive design touches throughout; most notably in the Japanese restaurant and bar, but also upstairs and in the garden, via lacquered planters, brass accents, bonsai trees and flora picked for its lush blossom and autumnal foliage.

Nicola Harding has sourced fabrics, furnishings and fittings from an array of local London-based suppliers, including antique chairs from Howe, cushions by Penny Worrall, lampshades by Rosi de Ruig, decorative lighting from Vaughan Designs, ironmongery by Joseph Giles and trimmings from Samuel & Sons.

Ensuite bathrooms star glossy tiles, Art Deco-inspired lighting and lacquered mirror frames in jewel-box hues.

At the bar, tables are decorated with new and vintage matchbox covers, sourced from Japan; some enjoyably risqué… Cocktails come courtesy of Alan Cook, Beaverbrook’s bars manager.

Beaverbrook Town House is home to Fuji Grill and Omakase Sushi Bar and like the Dining Room at Beaverbrook, will serve dishes such as ‘Charcoal’ Wagyu with Juniper Miso.

Ex-Roka cook Alex Del is head chef, head sommelier is Giovanni Tallu and restaurant general manager Trudi Fairweather brings 22 years’ experience at Nobu to the role.

Perks offered at the hotel include private-shopping experiences and in-room massage and beauty treatments devised by Beaverbrook’s Coach House spa director, René van Eyssen.

Beaverbrook is the brainchild of Longshot, a company headed by childhood pals Joel Cadbury (of the chocolate fame) and Ollie Vigors, who acquired the estate alongside directors Ian Todd and Tim Edwards and advertising guru Sir Frank Lowe who is creative director.

The hotel in Leatherhead Surrey first opened its doors in August 2017 with the launch of the Garden House, followed by the Main House and Dining Room Japanese restaurant.

The Coach House Health Club & Spa opened later completing the final phase of launch.

The addition rounded off a £90m complete restoration of the former home of media mogul Lord Beaverbrook, which had been ongoing since 2011.