First Look: Design of The Retreat at Elcot Park revealed

The Signet Collection has revealed the design details of its second hotel, The Retreat at Elcot Park, due to launch in spring 2022.

Following on from the group’s first site, The Mitre Hampton Court, The Retreat at Elcot Park is

housed in a Grade II-listed 18th-century building located between Hungerford and Newbury.

It will be home to 55 bedrooms, including three suites. London-based interior design practice Taylor & Turner is the creative lead and each room features punches of colour, while some include views over the Wessex Downs and others eclectic antiques sourced for the hotel by local dealers.

Each floor has a theme, with rooms named after champion racehorses, famous jockeys, local points of interest, or nods to British country pursuits such as: shooting, fishing, hunting and racing.

The three Signature Suites are named after previous inhabitants of the country house: the Sutton, Bushby Bacon (a family suite), and the Percy Shelley.

The Retreat at Elcot Park will be home to a whiskey room, two private dining spaces and two restaurants: Yü is a Pan-Asian concept, while 1772 is an all-day-dining brasserie.

The hotel will launch a third restaurant, The Orangery, in Q4 2022.

The ground floor of the property will boast a Health Club, including hydrotherapy pools, three treatment rooms, a steam room and sauna, large gym, spin studio and relaxation area.

Anneke Gilkes and Harriette Cayzer of Taylor & Turner commented: “Elcot Park has a fascinating, long and rich history. It has been a huge privilege to be entrusted with creating a new chapter in its story with Hector and the brilliant team at Signet.

“We have endeavoured to respect its past whilst ensuring that the design practicalities meet the rigorous standards of the modern day. Our ethos has been rooted in creating a retreat for any age offering complete escapism and a sense of fun.”