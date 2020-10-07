FIRST LOOK: Family-owned London boutique reopens with new F&B offering

The Lime Tree Hotel in London has reopened with a new F&B offering after undergoing a complete refurbishment during lockdown.

The family-owned hotel has unveiled The Buttery, a new café, guest lounge and secret garden.

The café style restaurant is adorned with artwork, with a menu designed by new head chef Fern Lough, previously of Georgian House Hotel and Hereford Road, and through the back there is a garden reminiscent of a country cottage.

The Lime Tree Hotel has been owned by Matt and Charlotte Goodsall for 12 years after taking over the two Georgian buildings in 2008.

They have recently completed an extensive refurbishment of the Grade-II listed townhouses spearheaded by Fraher & Findlay Architects.