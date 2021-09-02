FIRST LOOK: Gleneagles unveils new spa and wellness space after complete redesign

Scotland’s iconic country estate and hotel, Gleneagles, has launched a new spa and wellness offering this month after a complete redesign of its leisure facilities.

The space has been revamped with a ‘sensory, pared back’ design, unveiling new treatment rooms, partnerships, a retail space and wellness cafe as it looks to strengthen its reputation further in the spa market.

For the first time, Gleneagles is also producing its own balms, oils and scrubs derived from herbs and plants found on the estate and the surrounding Perthshire countryside.

The new launch will see Dr. Barbara Sturm unveil its first UK residency outside of London. It will offer medically inspired spa treatments incorporating Dr. Sturm’s Molecular Cosmetics skincare collection, whilst Tata Harper, will offer a range of bespoke treatments, too.

20 treatment rooms will sit alongside two Dr. Barbara Sturm clinic rooms. Facilities will include a vitality pool, sauna, crystal steam room, lifestyle showers, heated relaxation loungers, relaxation rooms, a relaxation courtyard, and a Wellness Café.

Also joining the spa line-up is naturopath and nutritionist, Rosemary Ferguson, who has created new menus for the spa and garden cafés as well as hosting specially curated retreats later this year and in 2022.

Gleneagles will also roll out a series of new two-day Wild Wellness retreats, incorporating the new additions.

The historic hotel, which first opened in 1924, has unveiled a number of redesigned spaces and new facilities since the site was acquired by Ennismore in 2015.