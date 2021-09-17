FIRST LOOK: Great Fosters injects £1m into new Dower House suites

Great Fosters in Surrey has unveiled its newest addition on its estate, in the form of seven suites within the restored Dower House.

The ‘crown jewel’ in the vision for the Great Fosters Estate, which is owned and operated by Peter and Deborah Hinchcliffe part of the Alexander Hotels portfolio, the Dower House is the result of an 18-month project and an investment in excess of £1m.

The seven suites within the House, which boasts original Tudor beams and white plasterwork and situated along the Cloisters promenade on the Estate, are spread across two floors and have been designed to appeal to those looking for a longer stay with family or friends.

The rooms and suites are named after the properties that have inspired the Great Fosters design team over the years, with many of them being Dower Houses formerly also.

Six rooms can be booked in interconnecting pairs.

Great Fosters comprises 41 bedrooms and two restaurants, including the Tudor Room that holds 4 AA Rosettes and a Michelin star. The property was acquired in 2018 by the Alexander Hotels portfolio from the Sutcliffe family.