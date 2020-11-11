FIRST LOOK: Ian Taylor launches 10 new bedrooms at Homewood Bath

Hoteliers Ian and Christa Taylor have opened 10 new bedrooms on the estate at Homewood Bath.

The Mallingford Mews, situated in the gardens of the estate and named after the Ealing comedy, The The Titfield Thunderbolt, have been designed by Ian himself and feature interesting artworks, collections, books, fabrics and lamps, synonymous with the Taylor’s distinctive style.

Each bedroom has wooden floors complete with underfloor heating in the marble bathrooms designed by Porter.

Four also feature an outdoor hot tub with private terrace or balcony.

Ian has worked with partners on the interiors, including Porter Bathrooms, Sally Storey of John Cullen Lighting and built-in wardrobe areas along with minibars and tea and coffee cabinets from Hawker Joinery Bath.

James Rogers, an expert in pigment analysis, colour matching and block carving was commissioned to hand block different wallpaper designs.







Adam Aaronson has designed individual door knobs, bathroom glass, key fobs and sculptures in each room, alongside a lollypop sculptures in the entrance.

Alongside the intriguing design, each room is packed with comforts, from Nespresso coffee machines and Dyson hairdryers, to amenities from Diptyque, exclusive to Homewood.