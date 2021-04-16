FIRST LOOK: Inside Glenapp Castle’s new luxury penthouse apartment The Endeavour

Glenapp Castle has unveiled the first images of its new luxury penthouse apartment, The Endeavour.

The 17-bedroom five-star Relais & Chateaux in Ayrshire is to launch the new addition on May 17.

The Endeavour occupies the whole top floor of the Castle and is made up of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a lounge with dining for up to 16 guests, a media room, sauna, library, games room, treatment room and kitchen dining room.

Story continues below Advertisement

Design nods to the building’s history run throughout the style theme.

Strongest of all the maritime links is that of the former resident, the First Lord Inchcape, once the Chairman of the Peninsular and Oriental Steam Navigation Company, better known as P&O.

His former snooker room is to become the master bedroom linked to the drawing room by a spiral staircase.

The Endeavour has been in the vision of Glenapp Castle’s proprietor Paul Szkiler since he acquired the hotel back in 2015.

The new addition is part of a bigger seven year plan, which include the development of a spa.

Paul Szkiler comments: “We believe The Endeavour penthouse apartment provides a world class destination in both its unique setting and surroundings and in providing a standard of service from a bygone era.”

As well as The Endeavour, the hotel is also to announce other new developments at the hotel, including the launch of the new Azelea Glasshouse Restaurant, located in the Castle’s walled garden.