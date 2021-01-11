FIRST LOOK: Malmaison York to open this spring with new concept SkyBar

The new Malmaison York is due to open its doors this spring, after the transformation of the former Aviva insurance building in the city.

The new hotel will comprise 150 bedrooms, event space for up to 180 and multiple Work+Play meeting rooms, as well as a spa, gym and on-site Starbucks.





Malmaison York will also be the first in the brand portfolio to offer a separate SkyBar, in addition to its Chez Mal Brasserie & Bar.

The SkyBary will offer cocktails and pan-Asian sharing plates with views across the city.









Designers have taken inspiration from the city’s industrial heritage and brutalist architecture, mixing concrete and moody elements with softer textures and confectionery touch points, drawing on York’s famous alumni including the Rowntree and the Terry families.

Plans to convert the Aviva building into a Malmaison were first unveiled in 2017.