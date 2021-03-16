FIRST LOOK: Michelin Guide Yorkshire pub to open bedrooms from May 19

The Alice Hawthorn in Nun Monkton, Yorkshire, is to open for overnight stays from May 19 with the launch of 12 bedrooms.

The Grade-II listed pub, which is managed and run by Claire and John Topham, has been reconfigured and renovated into four rooms, and eight new rooms have been added in the pub’s garden.

They have been constructed from home-grown Douglas fir and finished inside and out with timber, with three contemporary structures designed to mirror a group of agricultural buildings.

One is a stable style, the other built to resemble a field barn and the third an agricultural store.

The Alice has entries in both The Good Food Guide and Michelin Guide, with the kitchen headed up by John Topham, serving dishes with a strong Yorkshire influence using local and seasonal produce.

The property’s garden has also been newly-landscaped, planted with perennials and roses and a wood-fired oven installed.

The Alice Hawthorn will open to outdoor guests on April 14 and May 19 for inside dining and overnight stays from Wednesdays to Sundays.