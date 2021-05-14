FIRST LOOK: Mondrian Shoreditch London to open July 2021

The Accor brand Mondrian will make its much-anticipated return to London this July.

Mondrian Shoreditch London will open in a few months’ time following a major overhaul and redesign of the former The Curtain hotel, headed up by design studio Goddard Littlefair.

The news following Accor’s acquisition of sbe’s hotel brands in Q4 2020 and its planned joint venture with Ennismore, which will see the creation of ‘one of the world’s largest and fastest growing lifestyle operators’ later this summer.

The building is owned by the Reuben brothers who inked a deal with former operator Michael Achenbaum. He then left the business in September 2020 when the pressures of Covid put a strain on his firm.

Mondrian Shoreditch London will mark the return of the Mondrian brand to London when the new hotel launches in spring 2021 and will be the sixth property in the global portfolio.

The Mondrian brand exited London in January 2019 as sbe handed over the reins of the 359-bedroom Mondrian London hotel to the Lore Group.

It’s been confirmed that Bibo by Dani Garcia will be the replacement for Red Rooster by Marcus Samuelsson, previously housed at what was The Curtain.

Garcia, an Andalusian chef, is best known for his eponymous three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Marbella, which he closed in 2019.

Bibo currently comprises four sites in Madrid, Marbella, Cádiz, and Doha and is known for its raw bar, steaks, burger and Spanish tapas.

The new restaurant is expected to open in June 2021 and will be the first time the chef has opened a dining space with sbe in London.

Bibo will operate alongside all-day café and cocktail bar – Christina’s Shoreditch and private members rooftop space, Altitude Rooftop.

There will also be 120 newly-redesigned bedrooms, including 13 suites, private room and bar The Screening Room and the return of the Curtain Members Club.

sbe chief operating officer Chadi Farhat said, “We are very proud to collaborate with Jamie Reuben and his family in bringing the iconic Mondrian brand back to London. The city has been and will continue to be a thriving hub for our lifestyle offerings, and myself and my team are excited to re-establish Mondrian as one of London’s most innovative destinations for lifestyle, hospitality, culinary and mixology experiences for locals and travellers alike.”