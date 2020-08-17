FIRST LOOK: New London Townhouse from Iconic Luxury Hotels

Iconic Luxury Hotels has announced that its fifth property, Mayfair Townhouse, will open this autumn.

The Mayfair Townhouse’s debut on Half Moon Street will join the portfolio that includes Chewton Glen, Cliveden, 11 Cadogan Gardens and Lygon Arms in the Cotswolds.

The hotel will be the group’s second in London alongside 11 Cadogan Gardens.

The new hotel is promising an ‘unexpected personality’ from what the brand is traditionally known for, with an ‘Oscar Wilde meets Alice in Wonderland’ style.

Half Moon Street was immortalised in Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, and the Mayfair Townhouse will comprise seven Georgian listed buildings.

Andrew Stembridge, executive director of Iconic Luxury Hotels, says: “There is nothing like The Mayfair Townhouse. When the property debuts in autumn 2020, you will see something that has not yet been done. We’ve created a product – a personality – that’s exceptionally unique to our collection at Iconic Luxury Hotels. We’re looking to give London and travellers from all over the world, something fresh, something totally different and something totally unexpected. This is a new and exciting chapter for Iconic Luxury Hotels, and as we welcome our second property in London, we look forward to creating remarkable memories in the heart of Mayfair.”

Iconic Luxury Hotels was founded in 2016 and is owned by L&R Hotels.