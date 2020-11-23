FIRST LOOK: New London townhouse hotel to open in former home to Jane Austen’s brother

A new luxury hotel is to launch in London in December in a home once owned by Jane Austen’s brother.

Henry’s Townhouse, named after Henry Austen, is a new seven-bedroom townhouse and hotel close to Hyde Park in Marylebone, owned by Jane and Steven Collins, who have transformed the building in collaboration with Russell Sage Studio.

The Grade-II listed building at No.24 Upper Berkeley Street boasts an array of luxurious fabrics, furnishings and an elegant colour palette, with unique antiques and pieces sourced from around the world.

Alongside the bedrooms, there is also a bespoke pantry kitchen with a sharing table for breakfast, private dining and parties and can also be converted into a meeting room.













There is also a ‘carriage-like’ cocktail snug, outside terrace and Jane Austen Reading Room.

Each bedroom will also have modern amenities to include Dyson hairdryers and L:A Bruket Swedish, organic bathroom products.