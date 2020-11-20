FIRST LOOK: New sea view suites at Talland Bay

After a successful first summer trading, the new sea-view suites at Talland Bay Hotel can now be fully introduced to the market.

Work to extend part of the hotel’s 16th century building was completed in late July and the new additions enjoyed high occupancy levels throughout the summer and autumn.

The two new ocean fronting rooms comprise a ground floor suite and a first-floor suite with private balcony and hot tub overlooking the grounds.

Talland Bay Hotel bungalow and bedroom interiors

Previously reserved for when the owner was in residence, guests can also now book the Bungalow as a self-contained, self-catering option.

Speaking about how the hotel has fared this season, deputy manager Lucy Varney confirmed that people have been desperate to get away and aren’t afraid of spending money on enjoying a premium experience.

Talland Bay Hotel bungalow and bedroom interiors

“Guests have been booking Superior Sea View rooms more than any other category,” she said. “They want the bigger rooms and the luxury of a sea view, and are booking the full dinner, bed and breakfast package. Holidaymakers are looking for high-end hotels and to be indulged.”

“As well as initial demand for stays of between three and seven nights during July and August, the hotel saw a surge in bookings for mid-September through to late October.”