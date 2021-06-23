FIRST LOOK: Olga and Alex Polizzi open The Star in Alfriston

Dynamic mother-and-daughter duo, Olga and Alex Polizzi have opened their new hotel, The Star in Alfriston, Sussex.

The Grade-II listed 15th century building has opened as a 30-bedroom hotel, featuring Olga’s Polizzi’s signature design flair, and comprising an all-day casual dining space as well as a more formal restaurant.

In December 2019 Olga Polizzi, the renowned interior designer, hotelier and director of design for Rocco Forte Hotels bought The Star, Alfriston, in East Sussex, with her daughter, Alex Polizzi, the businesswoman and presenter of Channel 5 television show, The Hotel Inspector.

Olga Polizzi already owns Hotel Tresanton in Cornwall and Hotel Endsleigh in Devon, while The Star, Alfriston is the first official joint venture for the mother and daughter duo.

The Star will become the third hotel in the Polizzi Collection.

Heading up the team is general manager Edward Johnson, who joins after two years at The Berkeley, where he worked as reception manager.

He also boasts experience at the likes of The Savoy, The Goring and Rocco Forte’s Brown’s Hotel. His appointment marks his first general manager’s role.