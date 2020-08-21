FIRST LOOK: Selina Brighton makes its debut

Latin-American hotel brand Selina has opened its third UK property in Brighton.

The brand, which last year secured a £80m finance deal to fund its expansion across Europe, has launched the new location on the promenade in the city, adding to its portfolio of UK properties in Manchester and Birmingham.

The new hotel has been transformed from the former West Beach Hotel and now comprises 31 bedrooms, categorised into private rooms, suites and shared rooms with sea views.

Rooms have been decked out with furniture made from pieces of the city’s history. The hotel also boasts a beachfront restaurant, The Old Pier, which serves a range of signature sourdough pizzas.

The lobby provides a coffee shop while a co-working space will be available for the local community.







Up until 2019, Selina has been a venture capital backed concept boasting a total of 128 properties across 19 countries.

It aims to convert existing hotels to its ‘Latin-American inspired aesthetic’ instead of developing sites from scratch.

The experience-led hospitality group targets the ‘modern nomadic traveller’ with Selina Birmingham comprising 39 bedrooms, including a female-only category and a range of social spaces.

Selina Manchester opened in August this year, comprising a restaurant, bar, coffee shop, Irish pub, basement club and 37 bedrooms, ranging from private rooms, suites and shared rooms.

The group was first started in 2015 in Panama.