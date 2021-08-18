FIRST LOOK: The Calton Tower Jumeirah reopens after 18-month closure and £100m revamp

The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, Knightsbridge, has reopened its doors following an 18-month closure for refurbishment at a cost of over £100m.



The hotel refurbishment has seen every corner of the 17-storey building redesigned.

The bedrooms have been reduced from 216 to 186 to offer larger spaces, while the reception has doubled in height and a newly-created Lobby bar, lounge, ballroom and meeting rooms have also been unveiled.

New Italian restaurant Al Mare has opened and new health club The Peak is one of the jewels in the crown.

The Talise Spa, set across three floors, has introduced new treatment rooms.

Aaron Kaupp, regional vice president Northern Europe and general manager of The Carlton Tower Jumeirah says: “We are thrilled to welcome back our valued guests following a significant investment and a complete renovation of the hotel, with new rooms, restaurant offerings, spa and lobby entrance.

“This landmark opening is set against the backdrop of a pandemic, which has seen the world and our beloved industry face extreme difficulty.”