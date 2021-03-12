FIRST LOOK: The Grove to unveil extensive refurbishment on May reopening day

The Grove in Hertfordshire is to unveil a new look when the hotel reopens on May 17.

The design overhaul has seen all three restaurants, lobby and bedrooms in the west wing of the hotel refurbished, in a project spearheaded by Martin Hulbert Design.

All dining spaces – The Glasshouse, The Stables and The Lounges – and all 189 west wing bedrooms have been given a new look, with the work representing a significant investment for The Grove over the last two years, that has been able to be completed during lockdown.

London-based designers Martin Hulbert and Jay Grierson of Martin Hulbert Design, who have worked with The Grove since the hotel’s launch in 2003, were charged with updating the property while retaining its ‘signature warmth, character and luxurious modern touches’.

One of the biggest projects was the makeover of the west wing bedrooms, which have been completely remastered with new colour schemes and furnishings.

The Grove’s signature restaurant The Glasshouse has been redesigned, to bring the ‘outside in’. New velvets and leathers have been installed, with kinetic sculptures suspended from the ceiling and voile drapes used to create intimacy. At the Glasshouse Bar, a new mirrored bar space has been created.

Also part of the overhaul are The Grove’s Lounges, a series of characterful drawing rooms at the heart of 18th century mansion.



The Grove’s Stables restaurant, currently the setting for Alpine-style pop-up restaurant ‘Jimmy’s Lodge at The Grove’, has also received a complete refresh, with warm tan leather seating and equine artwork as a nod to the late George Stubbs.