FIRST LOOK: The Nare unveils ‘largest sea-view hotel suites’

The Nare has revealed four new master bedrooms that are said to be Britain’s ‘largest sea-view hotel suites’, following a 15-month project.

The AA five-star hotel in Cornwall, owned and operated by Toby Ashworth, will open the new two-floor Whittington Suites on May 17, and they are already in high demand, with bookings secured until November.

The four suites are situated over two floors and together form the new western part of the hotel with its own entrance and sea-view lobby.

The Nare Hotel Carne Beach, Veryan-in-Roseland, Truro TR2 5PF

They are all individually decorated in The Nare’s country house style and feature a large double bedroom, second bedroom / dressing room, two bathrooms and a sitting room.

The largest suite measures 132m2 (1,420ft2) and is expected to be the largest sea-view hotel suite in Britain.

Named after Olive and Bettye Whittington, great-grandmother and grandmother of current proprietor Toby Ashworth, the suites celebrate over 100 years of Cornish hotel-keeping in the family.

They restore the hotel to 40 rooms – the same number as when Bettye acquired the hotel in 1989.

Project managed by We Are Ease, the build, which started in late 2019, involved many local trades including Cornwall-based; Morcom Construction, Marnick Roofing, MJ Kemp Electrical and AIR Carpentry.

“We had the option to create 12 hotel rooms but instead chose to build 4 comfortable and very spacious suites” explains Toby. “Our guests are delighted – the suites are already completely booked until November.”

“We have long-standing personal relationships with American travel agents and an increasing number of visitors from the USA each year. The Whittington Suites have been designed with overseas guests in mind and firmly position The Nare on the international stage during a prime time as Cornwall prepares to play host to the global G7 Summit.”

Toby concludes: “The past twelve months have undoubtedly been challenging but I am thrilled to say we have not had to make a single redundancy and we are very much looking forward to welcoming guests back just as soon as it is considered appropriate.”