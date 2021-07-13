FIRST LOOK: The Ro opens in The Lakes after multi-million pound revamp

The Ro has now opened in the Lake District in Bowness-on-Windermere after a multi-million pound renovation process.

The former Hydro hotel was acquired in early 2019 out of administration by Thai-based Lake Merritt Hospitality, who have now invested into converting the property into The Ro, a new 87-bedroom hotel with all-day dining restaurant and bar.

The Ro, situated in Bowness-on-Windermere, is managed by UK management company 7 Hospitality Management.

General manager Fabio De Barros brings a wealth of experience to the hotel, having previously worked at Leng’s Luxury Hotel Collection and the Principal Hotel Company.

Operations manager, Craig Ripley hails from Cumbria and has worked at hotels such as Holbeck Ghyll, The Swan in Suffolk and King Street Townhouse in Manchester.

The Ro’s 87 rooms feature eight different categories, from cosy to the Ro Suite with lake views. Previously The Hydro was home to 78 bedrooms.

Lacu at The Ro is an all-day dining restaurant ‘challenging the formal’. For example breakfast will be served until 5pm. The new eatery is headed up by Lakes chef Marc Sanders, who has worked at Low Wood Bay Hotel and The Wild Boar.

The Ro Bar features a host of locally-sourced spirits.

The hotel’s design takes inspiration from the lake and surrounding countryside with cool blues and turquoises complemented with accents of oranges, natural stone and traditional grey slate.

The interior design has been carried out by APM Design Ltd, and architect Mason Gillibrand reconfigured the internal space and main entrance.

In addition to the rooms and dining, the hotel’s conference and meeting rooms have also been given an overhaul. The six new spaces can cater for events from 6 to 200.

The 78-bedroom Hydro hotel in Lake Windermere entered administration in February 2019, after a large-scale £1m renovation project led to cashflow issues.

The property had been owned and operated by Squires Hotels since 2014.