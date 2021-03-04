FIRST LOOK: Yorkshire’s newest destination hotel Sandburn Hall Hotel to open in May

Sandburn Hall Hotel, a hotly-anticipated new destination hotel in Yorkshire, is to open on May 24.

As announced late last year, Sandburn Hall Hotel, situated on a 1,00-acre estate seven miles from York, will comprise 40-bedrooms, including two suites and will open to the public on May 24, seven days after the UK’s lockdown restrictions are eased for hotels, after a £5m development project.

Demand is already high, with bookings secure for every weekend through the late spring and summer on its books.

Sandburn Hall Hotel is said to be the ‘first major new-build hotel development between York and the coast for over 20 years’.

The estate is owned by the Hogg family and the project was started by the late Mike Hogg, whose family are continuing his legacy.

The site is already home to an 18-hole championship golf course, the Grand Function Hall for weddings and other events and the popular Tykes restaurant.

The design for the new hotel has been curated by hospitality interior designer Rachel McLane.

