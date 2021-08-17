First time hoteliers snap up Welsh inn in Hay-on-Wye

First time hoteliers Gill and James Walton have acquired the Old Black Lion in Hay-on-Wye in a deal secured by Colliers.

The sale has allowed the previous owners of the Grade-II listed inn, with 10 bedrooms and a 40-cover restaurant and bar, to retire.

The inn dates back to the 13th century and took its name from the ‘Lion Gate’, the original walled entry to Hay-on-Wye. It comprises wooden beams and a stone fireplace and is currently undergoing a restoration works.

Story continues below Advertisement

Peter Brunt, director in the hotel agency team at Colliers said: “The Old Black Lion has been lovingly cared for by its previous owner and has a strong reputation among locals as well as visitors. It has plenty of charm and I’m excited for Gill and James to start their hospitality business journey here.”

The couple have relocated from the south east of England to embark on their new adventure as hoteliers many years earlier than planned, with the Covid pandemic having a large bearing on their change of direction in both work and life.

Gillian said: “We have dreamed of owning and running a gastro pub in the beautiful Welsh countryside for quite a while now but didn’t think this would happen for a number of years. When the opportunity to purchase the Old Black Lion came up we couldn’t resist its character and charm. I am originally from South Wales and we both thought we would end up back here nearer retirement. We love the area, especially Hay-on-Wye and are so glad we have the opportunity to work and raise our family in such a beautiful place.”