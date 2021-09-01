Fischer’s Baslow Hall to expand dining team after demand sees tables sell out months in advance

Fischer’s Baslow Hall has launched a recruitment drive after seeing a surge in interest in its dining facilities, with tables booked up for weeks in advance.

Driven by head chef Nathan Wall, the family-owned restaurant with rooms in the Peak District is on the lookout for a chef de partie, head pastry chef and a number of front of house staff members as dining demand post-lockdown reaches new levels.

Wall, who has been in the role since 2019, has created new menus inspired by his love of foraging and features an eight-course tasting menu.

Story continues below Advertisement

The surge in demand is down to in part the hotel’s presence on Instagram as guests and chef Wall share images of each dish.

“Guests are excited to be dining out again, and we’ve noticed that they’re even more adventurous now,” explains Nathan. “While there’s nothing wrong with a safe, classical menu, many people are wanting to experience dishes that they haven’t come across before. They want to be told a story. That’s what we’re striving for here at Fischer’s.”

Wall adds that the next 12 months will be an exciting time to join the hotel, with new plans coming to fruition and a range of new events set to launch.

“You couldn’t choose a better time to join the team,” says Wall. “The coming year is going to be extremely exciting, as the menu continues to evolve, and other plans start to come to fruition. We are working very closely with our head gardener, Jonathan Race, for example, to ensure we have a steady supply of interesting ingredients to incorporate into dishes – along with a beautiful environment for our guests to explore. We are also preparing to launch some incredible events and experiences, and a unique new tasting menu in 2022.”