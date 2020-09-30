Flat Cap Hotels puts The Courthouse refurbishment plans to jury

Family-run boutique hotel group, Flat Cap Hotels has submitted plans for a new hotel, restaurant and bar concept at The Courthouse in Knutsford as part of its multi-million pound investment to create boutique accommodation in the area and open up further original rooms and features of the building.

This second wave of renovation at the Grade-II listed original courthouse will see the jail cells converted into characteristic bedrooms, new ‘zoom’ meeting spaces created, a major refurbishment of the restaurant and bar, plus new outdoor areas including a feature rooftop terrace.

Flat Cap Hotels, which took over the historical building in 2016, completed an initial extensive conversion of the two original court rooms in 2018, creating 60 full and part time jobs in the town.

The rooms have remained open for wedding and private event bookings whilst the new phase of works has been in planning.

Proposals for The Courthouse include opening up the original holding cells, revealing the vaulted ceiling in the cellars; opening access to the area most travelled by the accused and once known as ‘the long-walk’; softening the austere frontage; a new food and drink concept in the restaurant space to increase space between tables and the creation of ‘Rooms to Zoom’ for teams to safely huddle in modern and unique meeting space.

The rooftop and outdoor space will be a key feature at the venue, with the launch of the new dining and drinking area.

Upon being granted planning permission by Cheshire East County Council, the refurbishment works will be extensive, with the launch of the new amenities expected in 2021.

The Flat Cap portfolio comprises of The Courthouse in Knutsford, The Bridge in Prestbury and the first property in the group, The Vicarage in Holmes Chapel, which launched in 2015.

The group is run by brothers Oliver and Dominic Heywood.