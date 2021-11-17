Flemings Mayfair GM sleeps out to fight homelessness

Henrik Muehle, general manager of Flemings Mayfair Hotel, will give up his warm bed to literally ‘sleep out’ in a bid to raise money for local charities fighting to tackle homelessness and poverty across the capital.

Mr Muehle will be joined by over 100 business leaders on 22 November, including Lisa Lernoux-Dock of Iconic Luxury Hotels, in a bid to raise £100,000 for London charities fighting homeless and poverty on the frontline.

Mr Muehle has already secured over £8,000 in sponsorship towards his night sleeping outdoors.

Throughout the pandemic, he has spent every Friday working with London-based Charity Begins at Home, distributing food and clothing.

He said: “The pandemic has undoubtedly affected the lives of so many, and for those sleeping rough, it has been devastating. Having seen with my own eyes the huge numbers of homeless people in the city, I feel we can and should all play our part by supporting those incredible frontline services that make a huge difference in alleviating some of the stresses and strains of living on the streets.

“We have a responsibility to help those less fortunate than ourselves. Thank you to everyone who has generously donated so far, please keep them coming in.”

Bianca Robinson, CEO of CEO Sleepout UK, said: “Over 250,000 people in England are homeless and in temporary accommodation and the sleepout is intended to raise awareness – and lots of money – to not only fight homelessness, but to remind all of us in business that we have the power to make a stand.”

She added: “I’d urge anyone who has ever considered taking part to do it. People do have concerns about where they’ll sleep and how tough it will be, but we do have a fairly comprehensive list of allowed provisions, such as sleeping bags, sleeping mats and earplugs – believe me, if you think you’re a silent sleeper, you’re wrong!

“However, I always like to say it could be the best night’s sleep you’ll ever get – as it could change someone’s life.”

CEO Sleepout has partnered with local charities SHP, Walking With The Wounded, Charity Begins at Home, Borderline, and Only a Pavement Away.