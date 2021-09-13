Flemings Mayfair kicks off Negroni Week with tipple-inspired suite

Flemings Mayfair has unveiled a new suite that guests can book for just one week to celebrate the nation’s love of Negronis.

The Negroni Suite is available between 13 and 19 September, and gives guests access to their own mixologists via a dedicated ‘butler button’.

When pressed, one of the bartenders from the hotel’s Manetta’s heads to the suite to deliver a bespoke cocktail experience.

There is also an in-room Negroni honesty bar where guests can mix their own blends.

Manetta’s bar will feature a special negroni menu throughout the week.