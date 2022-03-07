Hotels go wild for rejected Dragons’ Den product

A supplier of a low-alcohol botanical sparkling wine has claimed her product has sold out less than 24 hours after it was featured on hit BBC show Dragons’ Den – even though none of the Dragons invested.

Following her pitch to the much-feared Dragons, Anne-Marie Hurst, CEO of Floreat Wines, says that her warehouse is empty less than one day since the broadcast:

Hurst commented: “We were inundated with orders as soon as I started my pitch and they have continued ever since. We planned for this in the run up to the broadcast but have been flabbergasted by the level of interest.

“We have been receiving orders from the top spa hotels, restaurants and wedding venues who are attracted by the benefits of a high quality, low alcohol botanical sparkling wine.

“I want to give a heartfelt thank you to the BBC for the opportunity and for the Dragons for their positive and supportive comments.”

Hurst, a qualified Herbalist, started the business from her home in Cornwall in 2019, combining

her drinks industry experience and knowledge of herbs to create a sophisticated sparkling wine that is low in calories and sulphates but high in biodynamic botanicals.

She continued: “As we come out of all lockdown restrictions, the timing of our appearance on Dragons’ Den is perfect for us. Floreat Wines is particularly well suited as a drink for these environments as the experience is more than just flavour, it focuses on mood, stress relief and gently removing the negative effects of alcohol. Floreat is the first in its field and we are thrilled with the response.”

Dragons’ Den has been on air since 2005 and sees entrepreneurs get three minutes to pitch their business idea to five multi-millionaires.

The current panel includes: Steven Bartlet, Sara Davies, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden and Touker Suleyman.