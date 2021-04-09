Florence Alloing, General manager, Georgian House Hotel

A year into her first role as GM when the pandemic struck, Florence has shown true leadership. Open, communicative, strong and positive, she has led from the front showing flexibility and clear strategic thinking.

She had the difficult task of starting the redundancy process to halve the team within a week of the first lockdown, recognising the need to reduce the team to survive the pandemic. Florence prepared a new business plan and hotel vision and values, involving the wider team in the process. She also supported staff in finding new roles and ensured apprentices continued their journeys, as well as keeping engaged with employees on furlough.

Georgian House Hotel suffered a minimal loss in 20/21 by maximising all revenue opportunities, creative marketing and cutting costs immediately last March. Florence supported owner, Serena von der Heyde with cash flow forecasts and budgets to obtain a loan, whilst achieving the best monthly revenue in F&B ever. Florence focusses on financial performance, helping the team to understand the KPIs, ensuring they feel accountable for the numbers.