Scotland’s five-star Fonab Castle sold for undisclosed sum

Five-star Scottish hotel Fonab Castle has been sold to development company Fonab SPV for an undisclosed sum, after being brought to market by property group Savills on behalf of a private client.

The property is located in Pitlochry, found 26 miles north of Perth, and comprises a luxury five star hotel and spa resort, complete with a fine dining restaurant.

Fonab Castle is a Category B listed Scottish baronial mansion house, dating back to 1892, and is set within a rural estate extending to 11 acres.

Throughout its history, the hotel has been owned by wealthy merchants and also operated as a British Red Cross auxiliary hospital caring for wounded soldiers during World War 1.

The property is situated in a highly accessible yet semi-rural location and surrounded by mountains, woodlands and the River Tummel.

It boasts 43 individually styled guest bedrooms and suites, some of which include original period features and views overlooking the grounds.

The property also benefits from three F&B outlets: a casual all-day dining concept called Fonab Brasserie, The Lounge Bar and a high-end restaurant called Sandeman’s Fine Dining that has been awarded three AA Rosettes.

A bespoke spa, known as Woodland Spa, offers a range of treatments and includes facilities such as a 15 metre swimming pool, a sauna, steam room, Aroma Relax Room and an outdoor hot tub.

Steven Fyfe, Associate Director in the Hotels Capital Markets team at Savills Glasgow, comments: “We are delighted to complete the sale of Fonab Castle on behalf of the owners, which offers a truly remarkable, luxury Scottish experience.

“We look forward to watching the purchasers’ business plan take shape. Pitlochry is a popular destination for tourists offering beautiful scenery and many attractions. The market for luxury and leisure-led hotel assets is continuing to attract strong demand.”