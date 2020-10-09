Food Alert to recognise hospitality innovation at Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions

Food Alert is the latest business to step up and support the Boutique Hotelier Awards by sponsoring the Innovator of the Year category.

The revamped Boutique Hotelier Awards will celebrate and recognise the hospitality champions who have shone throughout the Covid pandemic, from offering services to their local communities to supporting frontline workers and charities.

This is the first time that Food Alert, an all-round hygiene and safety solutions provider, will be supporting the Boutique Hotelier Awards.

Managing director, David Bashford, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this year’s awards. 2020 has certainly been a year where innovation in hospitality has been key to survival in this most challenging period, with independent hotels being at the forefront.

“Through our work, and in particular our COVID-19 Standard Certification Scheme, we have seen at first hand the incredible work, generosity and creativity of hospitality businesses during the pandemic. It’s at times like this where it’s more important than ever to pause, recognise and celebrate the excellent innovation that has taken place in these toughest of times.

“We look forward to rewarding the innovation that has taken place and makes the independent hotel sector such a special and important part of UK hospitality. We wish all entrants the best of luck.”

Nominations are now open for the Boutique Hotelier Awards and winners will be revealed through the BH website, news alerts and YouTube channel during the week starting November 17.