Food safety rules could become ‘stricter’ following Covid-19, expert warns

An environmental health and safety expert has indicated stricter regulations are expected to be necessary for the hotel industry as consumer safety expectations have risen following Covid-19.

Having been dramatically impacted by travel restrictions, the hospitality sector are also beginning to turn their attention to other revenue streams and, as such, a focus on food and beverage services have increased, meaning food safety will now become an even more pivotal part of their offering.

Following the pandemic, it will be clear that customers are seeking stricter food, health and safety regulations from the industry in order to resume their usual habits of eating out.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kirstie Jones, an environmental health expert at Navitas Safety, a single destination for safety within the hospitality industry, explains the changes that we can expect to see in the not-too-distant future.

“When life returns to a level of normality, gone will be the days of self-serving buffets as customers will visit hotels and restaurants as a treat, or for a special occasion, and will therefore expect an experience and a level of high-quality service.

“Not only that, but self-service buffets are also high risk in terms of transmitting viruses, such as COVID-19. Minimising contact is key to preventing spread, so removing help yourself style offerings in favour of table service is a far safer option, and much easier to manage stricter cleaning regiments.”

Kirstie added: “When businesses were able to open and serve food earlier in the year, they adapted to the need of technology in the form of online menu’s, in-app ordering and the use of QR codes.

“Not only has this made the experience a much safer and hygienic one, but it has also streamlined the working process for staff and the business by improving efficiency and eliminating the risk of human error. It also means that the food being served, and its allergen listings are more trackable.”

Download Navitas Safety’s free hotel inspection checklist today.