Football star Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to score with luxury hotel plan in Manchester

Former Manchester United football player Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping to score again in the city with a plan to open a new luxury hotel and rooftop bar.

Ronaldo, who played for the team for six years from 2003 to 2009, is said to be involved with the opening of a new Pestana hotel, which would see a new 151-bedroom hotel, bar, café and roof terrace built, subject to planning permission.

Pestana is the Portuguese hotel brand that Ronaldo has teamed up with to open six branded CR7 hotels in Europe, after launching the first properties in Madeira, Lisbon and Madrid in 2015.

The new addition in Manchester would take the portfolio to seven, which was the number Ronaldo wore on his shirt during his time at Manchester United.

The hotel, if given the green light, would aim to open in 2023, on the corner of Piccadilly and Newton Street and would bid to deliver a ‘four-star experience’. New retail and leisure units would also be built alongside the hotel as well as an outdoor seating area.

News on the Pestana website says: “It couldn’t be more appropriate – after all, this is the city where Cristiano Ronaldo started his international career in Man United back in 2003 and where he first used number 7.”

The planning application states: “It will be made commercially viable through the introduction of a sensitively designed new hotel building; delivering a new 4* luxury boutique hotel across the site. The redevelopment of the site represents an important step towards delivering the full regeneration potential and agglomeration impacts of the Northern Quarter and will make a positive contribution towards the growing demand of the city’s hotel sector.

“Pestana is now keen to expand their brand into the regions and Manchester’s economic and regeneration context and visitor attraction present a fantastic opportunity to establish their brand and second hotel in the UK.”