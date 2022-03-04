Chester hotel gets green light to replace branch of Lloyd’s Bank

Plans for a new hotel in Chester city centre, which will replace a branch of Lloyds Bank, have been given the green light by the local council.

The boutique hotel will be located on 2-8 Foregate Street and will comprise 48 guest bedrooms, as well as a restaurant and bar.

Plans approved by Cheshire West and Chester Council include the refurbishment of shops which make up part of the site, as well as the addition of a new four-storey extension for the hotel.

Story continues below Advertisement

Number 8 of Foregate Street is currently occupied by a branch of Lloyds Bank, which will vacate the building as a result of both full planning and listed building consent being granted.

The two original shop units will be retained at ground floor level, while the present home of Lloyds Bank will be converted into a brand new retail space.

In their planning documents, developers stated they are seeking “to create minimal alterations” to the exterior of both of the listed buildings, particularly along Foregate Street.

The plans add that the “lesser significant parts” at the rear of the building will be demolished to allow for a “carefully considered extension” to accommodate the proposed hotel bedrooms and restaurant.

Council representative Ben Greenwood said in a report recommending approval: “Through re-use of the building and the addition of bold and high-quality extensions, the proposal is considered to present an overall benefit to the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

The hotel is the second boutique operation to be announced in Chester in recent months.

In February, plans were submitted for a new 162-bedroom lifestyle hotel located at 1-13 Frodsham Street in the city centre.

The plans include a top-floor restaurant with a balcony overlooking the streets below and 7,500 square feet of ground floor retail space.