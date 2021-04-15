Formby Hall appoints new general manager

Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of a new general manager.

Andrew Steel Jamieson has joined the 76-bedroom hotel with more than 30 years’ experience, with his most recent role being interim managing director at Altitude in London.

He has also held senior management positions at the Galgorm Resort & Spa, Crewe Hall Hotel and the Feversham Arms and Black Swan Hotel, and was also managing director at the Royal Demeure Hotel Group in Italy.

Steel Jamieson will now be responsible for the strategic direction and daily operations of the resort, overseeing its bedrooms, health club and spa, Championship Golf Course & PGA Academy, driving range, Fairway Grill, Bar & Restaurant, conference, events and wedding business.

He said: “Taking the helm at one of the North West’s most iconic properties is a real privilege. We’ve a fantastic resort here and a team that’s focused on welcoming guests back to the hotel. We can’t wait to deliver some joy to guests again – it’s been a long time coming.”

Food and beverage is a key focus for Andrew at Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa; together with head chef Nathan Noon, they’ve refreshed the menus and created a new outdoor terrace, small-plates dining concept, ‘The Patio’.

Andrew adds: “Many of us will be holidaying in the UK this year and Formby has so much to offer. From the vibrancy of Liverpool on our doorstep, to our position on England’s Golf Coast with world-leading courses nearby. We’re adjacent to beautiful beaches and the many attractions for the whole family across Formby, Crosby and Southport. There’s really something for everyone.”