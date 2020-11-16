Former bank site with planning consent for boutique hotel goes up for sale

A former bank site in Chipping Norton has been put up for sale, with the building expected to appeal to hotel developers particularly interested in its potential.

The sale of the listed building of an old HSBC bank also comes with planning permission for a ground floor conversion, with final planning being sought for the creation of a 30-bedroom boutique hotel, complete with bar, lounge and restaurant.

West Oxfordshire District Council, the local authority responsible for planning, approved the application – subject to a legal agreement – earlier this month.

A planning statement on behalf of Setha says that Chipping Norton has ‘significant untapped potential to provide high-quality tourist accommodation’, while the hotel ‘has the potential to attract high-spending clientele to the town and increase the number of visitors in the wider area’.

The building dates back to the 19th century and was purpose built for Midland Bank, now part of HSBC. The bank departed the building in 2017.

Period features include a banking hall.

Josh Aspland-Robinson, surveyor in the hotel brokerage team at Knight Frank, said: “This is a unique opportunity for investors to acquire a property with plenty of development potential in a prime location within the Oxfordshire Cotswolds.”