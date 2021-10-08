Former Chiltern Firehouse MD moves to take the helm of The Laslett

The Laslett in Notting Hill and Living Rooms Apartments Collection have announced Ian Telford as its newly-appointed general manager.

Telford’s most recent role was as managing director at Chiltern Firehouse and prior to this was general manager with Salt Hotels for almost two years until November 2020.

He was also general manager at Blakes Hotels London from July 2016 to November 2018.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Laslett is part of the Living Rooms group, which was founded by Tracy Lowy in 1999.

Occupying five terrace houses on Pembridge Gardens in Notting Hill, The Laslett consists of 51 bedrooms, a ground floor café, bar, bookshop and pop-up space.

Ian Telford, general manager, The Laslett and Living Rooms Apartments states: “I am very excited to be joining The Laslett and Living Rooms Apartments team to bring new ideas and concepts to Notting Hill.

“Having a personal and professional passion for food & drink, I am also working on launching new offerings at The Laslett, including a brand new brunch menu – a first for the property, a new Mediterranean sharing plates concept for lunch and dinner, and also looking to make some changes to our outdoor terrace.

“The aim is to further establish The Lastlett as a lifestyle spot for foodies from the local area and all over London.”

Living Rooms also comprises No.5 Maddox Street, Europa House in Little Venice, 56 Welbeck Street in Marylebone, and the latest addition, Weymouth Mews, in Marylebone, which launched in June 2019.