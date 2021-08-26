Former Clifton House Hotel to become next ‘tech-driven’ aparthotel in Your Apartment brand

The former Clifton House Hotel in Bristol is being transformed into a new aparthotel to mark the second launch under the growing Your Apartment brand.

Formerly a 25-bedroom, four-star hotel, the site off Whiteladies Road is being converted into a ‘tech-driven’ aparthotel, with short-term apartments and integrated kitchenette, expected to open in early November 2021.

Charlie & Toby Guest, who co-founded the company in 2017, will launch the property following the successful opening of the debut Your Apartment in Bristol in December 2020.

Story continues below Advertisement

Director & co-founder of Your Apartment, Toby Guest says: “Several months since we launched our flagship aparthotel in Bristol, we’re overjoyed that we now have a new group of serviced apartments to add to our rapidly growing portfolio of short term lets in the Bristol region.”

In December 2020, Your Apartment launched its first new aparthotel concept ‘Your Apartment – Clifton Village’ in Bristol.

In recent months, they have also released the acquisition of the management lease of the Grade-II Listed Shepherd’s Hall in Old Market in Bristol which is set to open in late 2022.