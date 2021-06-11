Former Coaching Inn Group ops director moves to Inn Collection

Expanding pubs with rooms operator The Inn Collection Group has announced the appointment of David Campbell as operations director.

Campbell joins from his role of operations director at The Coaching Inn Group.

He moves to the 23-site group at a pivotal time as the company begins a new phase of business expansion through acquisitions and organic growth.

Managing director of The Inn Collection Group Sean Donkin said: “We have an active pipeline of new sites coming on the horizon and David’s appointment is a statement of intent as we enter what is a dynamic new growth phase. We are looking forward to working together with him as we continue our expansion strategy which is to grow in sites and operations where we can add value, while continuing to build and nurture our exceptional team of people at all levels.”

Campbell has over 25 years’ experience in the trade and was part of the senior teams at Greene King and Mitchells & Butlers

He said: “It’s exciting and very rare in these times to see a company with such a story of growth as The Inn Collection Group has. It’s a tremendous time to be joining the company and supporting with an operational platform that will facilitate the further success of what is a fantastic business, while being humble enough to understand we have work to be done in what is a challenging environment.”

Campbell’s announcement follows The Inn Collection Group’s acquisition of several new sites across the north of England, including The Park in Tynemouth, North Tyneside; The Carlton in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire and The Wateredge Inn and The Waterhead Inn in Ambleside, Cumbria.

The Inn Collection Group launched its debut Wearside site, The Seaburn Inn on Sunderland seafront earlier this week.