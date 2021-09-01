Former F&B manager at Kimpton Fitzroy joins Conrad St James’ Blue Boar Pub

George Dean has been announced as new general manager of Blue Boar Pub, set within the Conrad London St James in Westminster.

Dean has previously worked in a range of London restaurants, most notably having been general manager at Hoppers, where he first met Sally Abé, consultant chef at Conrad London St James, and more recently having overseen operations as food & beverage manager at Kimpton Fitzroy.

“I’m so pleased to have this opportunity to continue my love affair with this brilliant industry. I want Blue Boar Pub to be the place that everyone visits for a true British pub experience. A lively atmosphere and an incredible location are just the start!” he says.

Cheshire-born Dean has also worked directly under Mary McLaughlin and Tim Bird, owners of Cheshire Cat Pubs, before moving to London to expand his career and experience.

During lockdown, Dean founded ‘Elite Pubs for You’; a home delivery service for pints and pub favourites.

Beverley Payne, general manager, Conrad London St James says: “I am so looking forward to George joining us. I had a very specific vision for the Blue Boar Pub general manager and George is 100% of that vision. Throughout our meetings there were two main focus points I was looking for. The first was would I like to sit at the bar and have a drink with this guy and the answer was yes. The second was would he inspire the team and lead from the front and the answer was, again, a resounding yes.”

Blue Boar Pub is one of four new food and drink outlets which have opened within Conrad London St James hotel, alongside The Pem, Sally Abé’s new fine-dining restaurant.