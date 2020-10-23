Former fire station in Newcastle could be transformed into new hotel

Plans have been submitted to convert a former fire station in Newcastle into a new hotel.

Proposals from Taras Properties detail a plan to convert the Grade-II listed fire station buildings on Pilgrim Street into a new 60-bedroom hotel and restaurant.

Taras Properties, which owns the site, has worked up the development proposals with Newcastle City Council.

Matt Verlander, planning and development director at Avison Young: “This is an exciting project to bring forward a high-quality hotel and dining offer which isn’t currently provided within Newcastle city centre.

“The development forms part of the wider programme of regeneration on Pilgrim Street extending from the Swan House roundabout up to Northumberland Street. This scheme marks just one phase of the development including the Bank House office building where construction has recently commenced on site.”